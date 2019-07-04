Purvi Doshi launches maiden collection for men

Sustainable fashion designer Purvi Doshi launched her first collection for men made of 100 per cent vegan handwoven garments embodied with a touch of mirror work and silhouettes. The designer believes using handwoven fabrics eliminates the environmental harm that large-scale factory production causes. The capsule contributes to the sustainable ideals of the label without compromising on quality, comfort, and design.

Doshi founded her label in 1992 and over the years she has pushed toward using only handwoven textiles and natural and organic colors and dyes and not using animal textiles or even ones produced by harming animals or nature. The ecologically sustainable and cruelty-free high fashion label brings to its audience an untapped wealth of Indian arts and crafts. Skills that were in abundance at one time but now face redundancy. Contemporary silhouettes that are relevant to the woman of today, but retaining priceless and timeless traditions, form the base of the brand. The label works with delightful imperfections of the hand woven fabric, the beauty of natural colors with subtle flaws and the warmth of the human hands. She now participates in exhibitions around India and abroad. She was chosen to participate at Lakme Fashion Week for the first time in 2010.