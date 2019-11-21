Purvi Doshi’s Ahmedabad flagship to host trunk shows from November 22

Designer Purvi Doshi’s flagship in Ahmedabad will house a number of sustainable fashion trunk shows along with her own cruelty-free designs. Doshi’s designs showcase Indian heritage crafts such as Khat, Aari, and mirror-work embroidery Besides Doshi’s own designs, the store will host trunk shows to give other sustainable brands a platform from which to expand their customer base. The first trunk show is titled “Awakens” and will feature 15 Indian brands with products including clothing, jewellery, textiles, accessories, and artefacts which align with Doshi’s own brand ideology. The event will take place in collaboration with Kit & Caboodle by Virja Shah and will run at the store from November 22-24, 2019.

Doshi’s brand is both vegan and PETA-approved. The brand is also the first Indian label to have been given the EcoAge brand-mark which recognises sustainable and eco-friendly business. The brand retails from its dedicated e-commerce store as well as in a number of multi-brand boutiques across India in metros including Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata.