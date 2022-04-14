Rails open second UK store in Notting Hill

Los Angeles-based fashion and lifestyle brand Rails has opened its second UK store in London’s Westbourne Grove.

The 1,000 square foot Rails Notting Hill houses both womenswear and menswear, offering customers “an opportunity to experience in-person the full scope of the brand and product offering”.

The open follows the success of its debut UK store, which opened in Covent Garden in February and recently reported the fashion label’s most successful weekend to date this year across its stores globally.

Jeff Abrams, founder and creative director at Rails, said in a statement: “While many brands in our space are backing away from physical retail, we’re investing in bricks and mortar with a long-term view that the in-person shopping experience remains integral to brand growth and success.

“Our London stores sit in key neighbourhoods ripe for brand discovery and customer acquisition, while providing an extensive product assortment for existing customers. We’ve created an experience where our customers can build a deeper emotional connection with Rails and follow us on our global journey.”

Other recent bricks and mortar openings for the brand have included New York, San Francisco, Newport Beach and Paris.

Image: Rails

Image: Rails