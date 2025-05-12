Rains opens first Scottish store in Glasgow

Danish outerwear and lifestyle brand Rains has strengthened its UK retail presence with its first store in Scotland.

Located in Glasgow at 203 Ingram Street, within the prominent Merchant City area featuring other high-end retailers, the 1,076 square foot store has been designed to reflect the brand’s neo-Scandinavian aesthetic to showcase its premium waterproof outerwear, bags and accessories.

Commenting on the opening, Daniel Brix Hesselager, co-founder and chief executive officer of Rains, said in a statement: “It’s exciting to launch in a city with such a strong cultural landscape, with world-renowned art and design schools, which is one of the reasons we chose Glasgow as the home to our first Scottish store.

“Rains is, after all, a brand that Philip and I created while at design school in Denmark. The store itself showcases our minimalist approach to design; a simple environment ensures our rainwear, bags and accessories attract all the customer’s attention.”

Rains opened its first store in the UK in 2018 in London. It now has three stores in the capital and entered the Irish market in 2024 with a store in Dublin. It also has longstanding partnerships with Selfridges, Harrods and Fenwick.