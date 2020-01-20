Rangriti plans to open more stores across India

Women’s ethnic brand Rangriti is looking to infuse more freshness, variety and style to every woman’s closet. The brand is also looking at adding more stores. Offering high-end fashion at attractive prices, the brand has *kurtas, kurtis, anarkalis, churidars, palazzos, skirts and dupattas in pleasing prints, colors and patterns. Rangriti, launched in 2015, has 94 stores and the company is planning to launch more exclusive stores of Rangriti in coming years. So far, it has strengthened itself especially in North India .There are 500 districts in India, and the aim is to have Rangriti in each district. Rangriti was conceptualised as a brand to target the unbranded segment. Fashion jewelry has been launched at Rangriti stores across India to diversify the brand’s product categories.

In recent times, with India’s online retail boom, changing lifestyles and rapid urbanisation, the ethnic market has seen tremendous growth. Much of the market is unorganized. The increased demand for ethnic wear is not only attributed to festivals and special occasions but also the increased demand of fusion wear. The women’s ethnic wear category is expected to remain the fastest growing category in the next five to ten years. The trend will be more towards fashion consciousness and there will be a greater demand for high quality, fashionable and affordable fashion.