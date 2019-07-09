Raymond focuses on mini TRS to boost sales

Raymond is opening more Mini TRS (The Raymond Shop) across the country. It has opened 300 Mini TRS stores especially in Tier III and Tier IV towns. The Mini TRS is aimed at providing the immersive Raymond retail experience across all emerging markets and towns to the discerning customer. Every franchisee is supported by an area manager who builds local calendarized activation and marketing plans for each outlet depending on the local festivals as well as key talking points. Through a cooperative marketing pool, the activation calendar is implemented through the local franchisee and store so that they may leverage their local knowledge to maximize the efficiency of all such activities. Each city/ market develops and drives activations and promotions that are best suited for its market and customers.

Raymond is expecting around one-fifth of its textile and apparel retail business to come from small towns, where it is opening Mini TRS stores. The company has identified around 800 small towns with a population above 50,000 for such mini stores. While a regular TRS covers 2500 sq ft, a Mini TRS is spread over 800 sq feet. Textile and apparel major Raymond will invest Rs 350 crores in capacity and retail expansion this year. This will help ramp up its apparel sales and grow the fabric business over the next few years.