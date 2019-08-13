Reebok releases Sole Fury campaign with Varun Dhawan

Sportswear brand Reebok has released a new campaign featuring its brand ambassador Varun Dhawan. The campaign shows Dhawan venturing beyond the expected into a world where unorthodox is the norm. The actor is seen waltzing his way in the brand’s new sneakers called Sole Fury, breaking everything that is routine. The Sole Fury campaign captures the essence of Reebok’s iconic vintage styles and projects them into a contemporary space, creating a true intersection of daring performance tech and legendary styles. The campaign will be promoted across digital and social media platforms.

Reebok has been on a launching spree, introducing a variety of shoe styles in the India market. Reebok offers footwear, apparel, and accessories for various fitness activities. It currently has over 200 stores in the country and also sells through its website and other e-commerce platforms. Reebok is attempting at refreshing its image and winning over critical young audiences like Gen Z and millennials. From its Stranger Things sneakers to its ’90s themed collections and campaigns, Reebok is still trying to find a footing with younger consumers. Its global campaign launched in March is a break from the athletic apparel maker’s typically sports- and performance-focused messaging. The campaign touched across digital, social and traditional media integrations.