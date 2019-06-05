Reliance Brands adds three new labels to its retail basket

Reliance Brands has added EA7 and All Saints and Kurt Geiger to its product basket. EA7 is an Armani sportswear brand. All Saints and Kurt Geiger are British high-street labels. EA7 does T-shirts, sweatshirts and tracksuits and shoes. Kurt Geiger is an upmarket footwear and accessories retailer, while All Saints sells apparel, footwear and accessories.

Reliance Brands sells about four dozen global marquee labels in India – the largest number in the country – including Diesel, Canali, Hugo Boss, Furla, Juicy Couture and Kate Spade. Reliance Brands has bought toy retailer Hamleys. This acquisition will catapult Reliance Brands to be a dominant position in the global toy retail industry. Reliance Brands inherited Emporio Armani and Armani Exchange when Reliance Industries, the Mumbai-based petroleum-to-telecommunications giant, purchased New Delhi-based luxury retail company Genesis last year.

Reliance Brands has started pulling out its brands from marketplaces like Flipkart and Amazon as a precursor to the launch of its own e-commerce initiative. The company seeks to synergise its network of brick and mortar stores with its upcoming digital platform and plans to attract large suppliers and small stores to conduct business. Reliance Brands began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build international and domestic brand equity in the premium to luxury segment across the fashion and lifestyle space.