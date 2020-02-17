Reliance Brands launches Balenciaga in India

Reliance Brands has launched luxury fashion house Balenciaga to India. Balenciaga founded in Spain in 1895 has stores in Japan, Greece, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and the Chinese Mainland. The iconic brand is known to have played a significant role in shaping global fashion through its haute couture creations and its modernistic silhouettes and is known for its product lines spanning handbags, shoes and ready to wear accessories.

Reliance Brands an arm of Reliance Retail, has a portfolio of over 45 international brands that spans segments like luxury, bridge to luxury, high premium and high street lifestyle. Reliance Retail operates over 682 stores for these international brands.

Balenciaga is now owned by luxury giant Kering. Balenciaga was acquired by Kering in 2001. Besides Balenciaga, other brands in Kering’s portfolio include Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Alexander Mcqueen, Ulysse Nardin, Boucheron and Brioni. Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries which sells luxury labels like Ermenegildo Zegna, Brooks Brothers, and Bally in India, is sprucing up its luxury portfolio. Genesis Luxury which sells brands like Burberry, Giorgio Armani, Jimmy Choo and Canali in India was acquired by Reliance Brands in 2018. Reliance Brands has brought iconic American jewelry brand Tiffany to India.