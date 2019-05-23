Reliance pumps up online retail segment by adding new brands to Ajio

Reliance is adding more global brands to its e-commerce portal Ajio. Eventually, all bridge-to-luxury brands sold by Reliance Brands will be hosted by Ajio. It may not have pure luxury brands like Zegna or Armani. Reliance Brands sells the largest number of global marquee labels in India, numbering around four dozen, including Diesel, Canali, Hugo Boss, Furla, Juicy Couture and Kate Spade. Over the last few months, Ajio had listed brands including Steve Madden, DC Shoes, Gas and Quicksilver. Those brands have been clubbed under Ajio Gold, which was introduced a few months ago. The company has now introduced G Star, Fcuk and Guess, among others. Toys from Hamnleys, the iconic UK toy retailer that Reliance Brands acquired earlier this month for Rs 620 crores, have also been placed in Ajio Gold.

Reliance Industries is preparing to launch a comprehensive new commerce that seeks to synergise between its vast network of brick-and-mortar stores with its upcoming e-commerce platform that also plans to attract large suppliers to small kiranas to conduct business. In the meanwhile the conglomerate has been withdrawing its clothes, shoes and lifestyle products from marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart. So Reliance's partner brands will be available on these marketplaces only until stocks last.