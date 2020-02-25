Reliance Retail’s ecommerce arm Ajio looks at luxury retail

Ajio is looking at an entry into the luxury segment even though it is a niche market. The e-commerce arm of Reliance Retail already offers more than 2,00,000 options from over 1,000 brands and over 50,000 exclusive styles. It recently launched its private label Outryt. Ajio is also adding more kiosks at RJio stores across India, where it helps customers familiarise themselves with its online store and place purchase orders. It plans to scale up the kiosks in Tier II cities soon. Ajio operates 150 such kiosks at present. While other players struggled last year, Ajio saw a 78 per cent year-on-year growth.

Reliance Retail is one of the fastest-growing retailers globally. Reliance Retail currently sells several premium international brands such as Superdry, Gas, Steve Madden and Dune London in its offline stores.

The consumer today is spoilt for choice, be it in terms of options available or the price at which they are accessible. Brands recognise the need to keep the consumer engaged and give a holistic retail experience rather than just a transactional experience. Though consumers are getting used to deep discounting, and price is a critical factor there are many more levers that retailers today need to leverage to attract and retain customers.