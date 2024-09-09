Represent opens permanent space at Harrods

British luxury fashion label Represent, founded by George and Mike Heaton in 2011, has opened a new permanent space within luxury department store Harrods in London.

Located on Harrods menswear, second floor, the 610 square foot concession has been designed to replicate the sleek, monochrome interior of Represent’s Los Angeles store, which opened earlier this year, reflecting the refined, minimalist aesthetic of the brand.

Represent Harrods Credits: Represent

The Represent Harrods space offers the brand’s current collections, including its Owners Club, Initial and mainline, alongside a Harrods exclusive collection launching in October.

George Heaton, creative director and founder of Represent, said in a statement: “To be present in one of the world’s leading luxury department stores is the pinnacle of every fashion brand builder’s dream. For Represent to then be able to continue this partnership with Harrods through opening the new bigger, opulent permanent space is truly iconic.”

The Represent concession is situated alongside contemporary luxury brands, including Homme Plisse, Kenzo, Helmut Lang and Canada Goose.