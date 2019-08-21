Resale service Cudoni relaunches marketplace

Cudoni, the luxury resale service, has revamped its marketplace, which allows luxury consumers to browse and buy from a curated collection of fashion, accessories and technology, as part of its aim to change the face of online retail.

The new website places the shopping experience and its VIP service at the forefront, highlighting how each piece showcased through the marketplace is fully authenticated by Cudoni to ensure only genuine items are featured, giving the purchaser full assurance of product authenticity.

The heightened quality and standards are showcased in the investment pieces on offer in the marketplace including Hermes Birkin 35 Porous Crocodile, Chanel Classic Jumbo Double Flap Alligator handbag, Louis Vuitton Cruiser weekend bag, Christian Louboutin and Tom Ford heels for sale.

Cudoni founder and chief executive, James Harford-Tyrer said in a statement: “We are delighted to be launching our all-new Cudoni Marketplace – a huge development and evolution for the Cudoni brand. Previously we have been known solely as a resale service, yet with the introduction of the marketplace, we will have the capacity to offer a full circle approach to luxury resale.

“This new development provides a platform for sellers to connect with buyers looking for the very best high quality, designer items.”

The Cudoni Marketplace also offers a simplified user experience relative to other listing sites, however, unlike many of its competitors, the new platform also gives customers real-time visibility of pieces for sale at any given moment.

Harford-Tyrer added: “The marketplace brings something new and exciting to online retail, with the Cudoni credentials at its heart – VIP service throughout, premium product offering and ease and convenience. As an ambitious growing business, we are exceptionally proud of the waves we have made in the luxury world and the Cudoni Marketplace sees us continue to build on this as we step into a new arena.”

Improvements to its marketplace follows Cudoni securing 1.4 million pounds worth of investment to support its international expansion plans in June .

Images: courtesy of Cudoni