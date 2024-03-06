Richard James opens new London flagship store

Luxury menswear label Richard James, known as the rebel of Savile Row worn by Liam Gallagher and Elton John, has unveiled its new bespoke 2-million-pound London flagship store.

The new 2,500 square foot ‘House of Richard James’ is located on Clifford Street, directly opposite the brand’s Savile Row store, and is a three-story “temple” offering ready-to-wear and bespoke tailoring.

The brand, founded by designer Richard James and co-founder Sean Dixon in 1992, has refurbished the Grade II listed Georgian townhouse with international interior designer David Thomas to house a boutique and workspace to make it a “spa experience for men”.

House of Richard James Credits: Richard James

Previously home to Richard James Bespoke and the label’s made-to-measure tailoring at ground level, the new vastly expanded space has been elevated into an entire Richard James experience with ready-to-wear, bespoke, special projects, exclusive limited editions, and one-offs only available in-store.

The ground floor is dedicated to the brand’s latest ready-to-wear collection, housed on custom-made rails and English walnut angular shelving units finished with brushed brass edging, while upstairs, clients are transported into a new-age gentlemen’s club with the first floor boasting a cocktail bar, mid-century seating and lounge spaces and roomy changing areas.

“Relaxed luxury is the name of the game,” explains the brand in the press release.

House of Richard James opens in London

Thomas delved into the Richard James archives with the brand’s creative director Toby Lamb for the store design, with polka dot carpet and striped curtains taking inspiration from its silk ties and custom rugs inspired by pocket square designs.

The walls are elevated in rich immersive hues of blue, mustard yellow, and deep red, directly referencing the brand's approach to tailoring, while also accentuating Richard James’ long-standing connection with the art world, with limited-edition prints by artists including Marc Quinn, Howard Hodgkin and Albert Irwin.

Completing the ‘Richard James House’ is a state-of-the-art workshop space in the basement.

Commenting on the opening, Sean Dixon, co-founder and managing director at Richard James, said: “We’re seeing a real renaissance of the suit and it’s important our clients feel at home as soon as they step inside. It should be a very relaxing experience and should not be intimidating – our aim is to make it like a spa experience for men.”

