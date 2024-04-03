Rixo opens shop-in-shop in Selfridges

British womenswear brand Rixo has opened its largest-ever shop-in-shop at Selfridges in London as it looks to reach new customers.

The shop-in-shop space, located on Selfridges London's third-floor atrium space, is open for 10 weeks until June 9 and marks the biggest Rixo space outside of its standalone permanent stores.

It houses a curated selection of the brand’s latest spring/summer 2024 apparel collections alongside exclusive pieces only available at Selfridges, as well as a dedicated space for accessories, including jewellery, handbags and footwear.

Rixo shop-in-shop at Selfridges Credits: Rixo by Megan Taylor

The Rixo enclave aims to offer an immersive shopping experience and has been designed to align with its standalone stores, featuring fitting rooms with stripped curtains, colourful hand-crafted tiles, hand-painted murals, statement wallpaper and palm trees.

The design was led by interior design studio Cúpla, founded by Gemma McCloskey, twin sister of Rixo co-founder Orlagh McCloskey.

Rixo shop-in-shop at Selfridges Credits: Rixo by Megan Taylor

Henrietta Rix, co-founder of Rixo, said in a statement: “As a student I worked on the shop floor in Selfridges so to open our first official Rixo shop-in-shop here feels extremely personal.

“Selfridges is such an iconic global department store, and we hope this is the first of many similar shop-in-shops that we will open globally over the next few years, bringing the Rixo brand to new customers. We look forward to offering customers an immersive journey into the world of Rixo and another place to try Rixo as we approach our 10th year in business.”

To celebrate the launch, Rixo will be hosting a series of special activations at the Selfridges shop-in-shop throughout its duration, including exclusive styling sessions.

Rixo shop-in-shop at Selfridges Credits: Rixo by Megan Taylor