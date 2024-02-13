Rixo refreshes Marylebone store

British womenswear brand has reopened its Marylebone store in London following a complete refresh to give it a “more intimate, boutique feel”.

As with the Rixo flagship, the store redesign was led by interior design studio Cúpla, founded by Gemma McCloskey, twin sister of Rixo co-founder Orlagh McCloskey to ensure the space was in line with the new Rixo aesthetic.

New features within the space include a series of arches to frame the clothes, bespoke spaces to house accessories and integrated classical mouldings, which pay homage to Marylebone’s classical architecture and heritage.

Rixo Marylebone store Credits: Rixo by Megan Taylor

In addition, Cúpla also commissioned local artisans to create handmade fixtures and fittings in the store, such as hand paint illustrations by artist Sam Wood, clothing rails made by London-based artisans Haxch, and full-length wrought iron mirrors made by a local West London blacksmith.

Rixo also ensured its fitting rooms are similar to its flagship by commissioning Colours of Arley to create bespoke stripe curtains in pickle green and flora pink mini stripe, made from 100 percent recycled bottles. The floor in the space is a Ca Pietra chequerboard tile in terracotta and neutral, and a yellow zig zag stripe wallpaper from Salvesen Graham lines the walls.

The new-look store houses the full Rixo collection, including ready-to-wear, occasion, bridal, bridesmaids, and accessories, with one of each product style displayed on the shop floor to offer a more concept store shopping experience.

Rixo Marylebone store Credits: Rixo by Megan Taylor