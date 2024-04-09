Rixo to open pop-up in New York

British womenswear brand Rixo, known for its vintage-inspired and feminine print designs, is to open its first-ever bricks-and-mortar presence in the US with a pop-up in New York as part of the brand’s international expansion plans.

The pop-up, located at 19 Prince Street, Soho, New York, will be open from April 22 for three months and will offer a curated selection of the brand’s latest spring/summer 2024 collection alongside Rixo’s popular Core collection and exclusive pieces that will only be available at the NYC pop-up.

Rixo said the pop-up will offer customers an “immersive experience” to discover the world of the London-based womenswear brand first-hand in a space designed in collaboration with Adalberto Angulo Sosa and Jennifer Paccione Angulo, founders of design studio Casa Angulo.

The space will draw inspiration from Rixo’s extensive colour palette and the vibrant hues found in Havana, Cuba, the hometown of Adalberto Angulo Sosa, and feature furniture and decorative items local to New York, from markets, auctions, and local artisans, which are “individualistic as Rixo” as well as downtown New York.

Rixo spring/summer 2024 collection Credits: Rixo

Rixo to open its first store in the US

Alongside the retail space, the pop-up has an outdoor courtyard and a private living room space, which the brand states will provide the ideal space for community events and one-to-one appointments, such as intimate styling sessions, panel talks, shopping events, and meet-and-greets with the brand’s founders, Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey.

On the expansion, Henrietta Rix, co-founder of Rixo, said in a statement: "The opening of our pop-up shop in SoHo represents a pivotal moment in Rixo's international expansion plans.

"Orlagh and I are thrilled to bring our unique blend of British style and contemporary designs to the vibrant streets of New York City, and we look forward to welcoming both loyal fans and newcomers alike to experience the magic of Rixo.

"The pop-up marks the start of our very exciting plans for the US market."

Rixo spring/summer 2024 collection Credits: Rixo

Best friends Rix and McCloskey launched Rixo from their living room in 2015 born out of their passion for vintage. It currently has three standalone retail stores in London, including a 5,000-square-foot flagship that opened on the King’s Road in April 2023.

It is also stocked in international boutiques, department stores and online retailers, such as Selfridges, and their own e-commerce store.