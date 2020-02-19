Royal Enfield to retail branded accessories, apparels internationally

Royal Enfield is eyeing international markets, particularly in Europe and the Asia Pacific region to grow its nearly five-year-old apparel and accessories business. Under the segment, the company sells protective gear such as helmets, riding jackets, gloves, trousers, shoes, shirts, T-shirts, key chain, mugs, belts and wallets.

Royal Enfield motorcycles are in demand and sell in a large number of countries. So the company will focus on those markets where its motorcycle presence is already strong. For example, the brand is known in Europe, the UK, specifically. APAC is another market seen as holding huge potential.

At present the company’s range is focused on India, most riding products meet international norms, and are supplied to international markets as well. Specifically for India, the company intends to introduce products that are value for money and are competitive in terms of pricing and suitable for the Indian terrain. The company has invested a lot of time in developing products especially for India as the weather and terrain here are different from those in other markets. So for instance Royal Enfield is working with riding groups very closely. It is researching products that can be offered to cater to emerging market needs.