Rupa plans ‘Rupa Comfort Store’ in top cities across India

Rupa is shifting gear from being predominantly a wholesale company to a retail universe. About 150 exclusive brand outlets called Rupa Comfort Store will be opened in the 50 top cities of India. The brand is presently available in large format stores, including Central, Metro, Max and Brand Factory. Rupa is also on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Jabong, Myntra and Snapdeal.

Besides being an innerwear major, Rupa is giving a major thrust on outer wear. Rupa is strengthening the outer wear segment with brand names like Bumchums, Torrido and Thermocot. Currently, outer wear accounts for eight per cent of Rupa’s revenue. The target is 16 per cent of its revenue in three years. Rupa, one of the largest knitwear brands in India, produces inner wear, casual wear, thermal wear, and sleepwear for men, women, and children. Rupa has over 18 brands and 8000 stock keeping units. The company will be expanding its product portfolio especially in the women’s category and will be entering the women’s lingerie segment. It is also looking at leveraging its brand equity by entering the children’s innerwear segment and has launched the Kidline brand. The company has its presence in the infant wear segment through its brand Bumchum Tots.