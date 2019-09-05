Rupa’s premium women’s brand Softline launches first pocket leggings

Softline has launched India's first comfort fit pocket leggings. The pocket leggings are meant to empower women with enhanced mobility and convenience. The leggings category is growing at 50 per cent year-on-year and the brand aims at capturing 20 per cent of the organised Indian leggings retail market by 2022.

Softline is the premium women’s wear brand in leggings, outerwear and lingerie from Rupa. Softline has always pushed the envelope in terms of innovation, variety and comfort for women and has identified product innovation and digital as the strategy to further intensify the growth chart. So the launch of the comfort fit pocket leggings addresses a long-standing demand in women's fashion. The targeted brand revenue is Rs 250 crores in three years.

Aiming to provide women with the best quality products and a smooth shopping experience, the brand has opened an exclusive online store to push e-commerce sales. This is a one stop solution for women’s clothing and will showcase an exhaustive range of wardrobe must-haves for every woman to be ready for every occasion. It is part of an attempt to become a future ready organization. Going forward the brand sees a shift in consumption behavior and expects e-commerce to drive a large chunk of the business.