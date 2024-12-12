In Pictures: Saint Laurent opens new store in New York's Meatpacking District

French luxury fashion house Saint Laurent has expanded its retail footprint in the city of New York with the opening of a new store in the iconic Meatpacking District.

Interior of Saint Laurent's new store in NYC Meatpacking District Credits: Saint Laurent

The new two-level store, now Saint Laurent’s largest store in the city, features the fashion house’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s new design concept. Devised to incorporate both raw and refined materials, the store boasts a grand black wooden staircase, marble displays, corduroy concrete and black mirror walls.

Interior of Saint Laurent's new store in NYC Meatpacking District Credits: Saint Laurent

The vintage furniture, carefully selected, includes tables in black cosmic and travertino marble, niches in blue glazed ceramic, fantasy grey and cipolino marble, and black glass counters, from brands like Gustav Stickley, Francis Jourdain, and Guillerme & Chambon, which together add a unique and cohesive touch that enhances the entire space.

Interior of Saint Laurent's new store in NYC Meatpacking District Credits: Saint Laurent

The Meatpacking District boutique offers Saint Laurent’s complete offering, including men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry. Located at 72 Gansevoort Street, Saint Laurent now operates a total of three standalone stores in New York City, including locations at 3 East 57 Street and 80 Greene Street.

Interior of Saint Laurent's new store in NYC Meatpacking District Credits: Saint Laurent