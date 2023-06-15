Saint Laurent, Versace and Jimmy Choo heading to Montreal

Royalmount, the 7 billion US dollar retail and leisure development creating a new midtown for Montreal in Canada, has confirmed that Saint Laurent, Versace and Jimmy Choo will be opening new stores.

The development, being spearheaded by Quebec-based real estate development and management company Carbonleo, will have 170 stores and 60 restaurants, with 50 percent of the brands and retail concepts set to be completely new to the Quebec market. The first stores are set to open from summer 2024.

Other brands that have signed up include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany, David Yurman, Tag Heuer and Michael Kors.

Andrew Lutfy, chief executive of Carbonleo, said in a statement: “We are delighted to welcome these world-class and category-leading brands to Royalmount, which will become the number one destination in Eastern Canada for retail, dining and entertainment.

“Years of thought and planning have gone into bringing the right brands to Montreal. These arrivals represent an exciting future for Royalmount and will help bring our shared vision and values to life. We look forward to welcoming these brands and our valued guests and visitors next year.”

Royalmount to give Montreal a luxury fashion boost

Versace, Jimmy Choo and Tag Heuer will open their first stand-alone stores in Montreal, with Royalmount adding that Saint Laurent will be taking “a major presence”. While David Yurman’s flagship will be its largest store in Canada and its first in Quebec.

Michael Kors will also be expanding its presence in the city with a new dedicated store set to carry the Michael Kors Collection line.

Royalmount will be a mixed-use development in the heart of Montreal, featuring retail, offices, restaurants and entertainment, all surrounding a central park. The first phase will consist of an 824,000-square-foot, two-level retail and lifestyle complex. It will also be the first 100 percent carbon-neutral mixed-use development in the Americas and the largest LEED Gold retail project in Canada.