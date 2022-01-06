Saks.com launches e-commerce wellness shop

Saks.com has launched its new Wellness Shop. The shop, which has a dedicated place in both the women’s and men’s top navigation on the website, encompasses four key pillars: fitness, health & nutrition, sexual wellness, and rest & relaxation. With this expansion, Saks is emphasizing a holistic approach to wellbeing, with an increased product selection and more than 100 brands, 50 of which are new to Saks. To celebrate the launch of the Wellness Shop, Saks is issuing a wellness-themed Edit article with shoppable content and hosting Saks Live events with top wellness insiders.

“Saks is thrilled to expand our array of wellness offerings, solidifying our position as the ultimate luxury retailer,” said Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer at Saks, in a statement. “A holistic, all-encompassing approach to health is essential. With the addition of this new shop and products, we are now able to serve multiple aspects of the luxury customers’ lifestyle, from fashion to wellbeing.”

The assortment offers a wide range of products, from recovery items and supplements to kitchen tools, aromatherapy, and fitness apparel. In addition to these categories, there will also be newly curated golf and ski shops, with both men’s and women’s apparel. Saks is also hosting five events on Saks Live from January 11 through January 18. Saks is continuing its digital initiatives with content created by Brian Mazza on @thesaksman and Kirsty Godso, founder of MADE OF, on @saks.