Salt Attire opens maiden brick and mortar store in Gurgaon

Online fashion startup for women’s workwear, Salt Attire has opened its first offline experience store in Gurgaon. The store features premium collections of work wear clothes, jewellery and niche segment of accessories.

Apart from ready to pick garments, Salt Attire offers bespoke clothing, tailored to customer’s measurements and based on an on-demand manufacturing model at no additional cost. Most of the brands in India offer sizing based on international sizing charts which can several fit issues for Indian bodies. Salt Attire’s tailored fits help customers tailor the items to their body measurements.

The product range includes a variety of designs that are work-appropriate, multi-functional and non-frivolous in nature. Each of these products offers a meticulously crafted identity to its consumer.