Savage X Fenty announces retail expansion into Selfridges

Savage X Fenty, the intimates, loungewear, and sportswear brand founded by singer Rihanna, has launched its first international physical retail location at Selfridges in London.

The shop-in-shop retail experience is located within Selfridges’ lingerie department at its Oxford Street, London store. It marks the brand’s first retail partnership in the UK and will also see Savage X Fenty products available online at selfridges.com.

In a statement, the brand said the shop-in-shop would enable customers “to experience IRL what has globally made Savage X Fenty so unique,” offering an extensive assortment of its styles designed for all body types at accessible price points.

Savage X Fenty ‘Soft N’ Savage’ collection Credits: Savage X Fenty

Products available both in-store and online at Selfridges include Savage X Fenty’s latest product innovation and softest collection yet, Soft N’ Savage, alongside its best-selling fashion and core collections, Savage Not Sorry, Mod Poppy, Romantic Corded Lace and Sheer X.

Savage X Fenty opens its first international physical location in London

Savage X Fenty ‘Soft N’ Savage’ collection Credits: Savage X Fenty

Genevieve Kunst, senior vice president and general manager Europe of Savage X Fenty, said: "We're so excited to finally announce our first international retail space at none other than the quintessential shopping destination: Selfridges. This gives us an opportunity to be brought closer to our UK and international shoppers and to connect with Selfridges’ unique and diverse customer base.

“This is just the beginning of a very exciting chapter for Savage X Fenty, and this partnership is the perfect starting point for us to showcase the brand's commitment to delivering accessible, innovative products that are made for everybody.”

Savage X Fenty ‘Soft N’ Savage’ collection Credits: Savage X Fenty

Bosse Myhr, director of menswear, womenswear at Selfridges, added: “This partnership allows us to offer our customers even more choices to express themselves with confidence and style. We are excited to offer the collection to our customers and community.”

Savage X Fenty at Selfridges offers bra sizes ranging from 32A-42D and underwear and lingerie sizes ranging from XS-4X. Retail prices begin at 15 pounds.