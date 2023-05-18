Seasalt Cornwall launches in M&S stores in Ireland

UK-based fashion and lifestyle brand Seasalt Cornwall is launching in three Marks & Spencer stores in Ireland at Mary Street and Liffey Valley in Dublin and St. Patrick’s Street in Cork this month.

The move comes as part of Seasalt’s ongoing partnership with the retailer’s ‘Brands at M&S’ platform and follows the success of Seasalt’s two standalone shops in the region at Clonakilty and Westport.

Lars Jorgensen, chief sales officer at Seasalt Cornwall, said in a statement: "We're delighted to continue our partnership with M&S to bring Seasalt Cornwall to a broader audience in Ireland, providing a real opportunity to grow our existing relationship, whereby we already have a significant Seasalt presence across the UK.

“Our brand has been so well received by Irish customers online, in our two Seasalt shops and through our selected independent retailers, it’s our second largest customer community outside of the UK. We're excited to introduce Seasalt to M&S customers in Ireland and we believe our partnership will be a great success. We hope this is just the start of our journey."

Seasalt Cornwall expands partnership with M&S in Ireland

Image: Seasalt Cornwall

Each of the M&S stores will have a 400 square foot dedicated Seasalt section, added the brand, featuring its summer dresses in cotton, jersey and light linen, as well as tops, lightweight waterproof coats and its breathable socks in natural fabrics. The range will be available in store from the end of the month.

Philip Conlon, head of division of Ireland at Marks & Spencer, added: "We’re pleased to be welcoming Seasalt to three of our M&S stores in Ireland this month. An important part of the Brands at M&S family, Seasalt has continued to be one of our most popular third-party brand partners, we look forward to the brand complementing our womenswear offer in store."

The expansion in Ireland follows the opening of Seasalt’s latest store in Sheffield on May 13 at the Meadowhall shopping centre. The opening marked its seventh store in Yorkshire, joining York, Harrogate, Leeds, Beverley, Fox Valley and Northallerton and created 14 new jobs for the area.