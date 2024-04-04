Selfridges opens permanent Reselfridges accessories concepts

Luxury department store Selfridges is expanding its ‘Reselfridges’ second-hand and circular concept with permanent accessories destinations across all four stores.

Each Reselfridges accessories destination will showcase a curated selection of pre-owned accessories and rare archive pieces, while the London flagship will also offer repair, resale and customisation services, as it looks to continue encouraging customers to love and use what they already own.

At Selfridges London, Reselfridges is positioned at the heart of the accessories hall and is three times bigger than before at 1,000 square feet. It features second-hand and archive pieces, including a rare Dior camo Saddle bag, Tom Ford for Gucci and a Rasta belt bag from the John Galliano era.

Reselfridges accessories destination in Selfridges London Credits: Selfridges

To ensure quality vintage pieces, Selfridges is continuing its long-term partnership with Byronesque and will present an item rich in fashion history each month, starting with the original runway Alexander McQueen Dante Mask, created by Simon Costin for the AW96 Dante collection.

While another long-term partner OOTO (Out of the Ordinary) will introduce luxury archival vintage accessories with bags, belts and jewellery from brands such as Versace and Jean Paul Gaultier, and vintage luxury jewellery will be chosen by expert curators Susan Caplan and Jennifer Gibson.

Reselfridges accessories destination in Selfridges London Credits: Selfridges

The opening within its London store will be followed with a new permanent 3,000 square foot Reselfridges circular fashion destination on the third floor, bringing together Sojo repair, Hurr rental, Vintage Threads, and We Are Cow in one space. This is in addition to The Handbag Clinic’s permanent concession offering repair and restoration of leather goods, including handbags, luggage, and trainers.

In its Manchester Exchange store, customers can expect pieces from Loewe, Goyard, Gucci and Bottega as well as vintage timepieces, while the Manchester Trafford edit includes vintage Burberry and Celine and Dior mini saddle bags, and Birmingham offering includes Dior, vintage Fendi baguette and V by Laura Vann preowned jewellery.

Reselfridges accessories destination in Selfridges London Credits: Selfridges