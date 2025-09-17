Selfridges to host the “most magical Christmas” with Disney

British luxury department store Selfridges is teaming up with Disney to celebrate the festive season across its London, Manchester, and Birmingham stores, as well as online.

Billed as the “most magical Christmas,” the festive collaboration will see Selfridges stores transformed to excite and enchant visitors with “festive wonderlands filled with stardust,” offering nostalgia and playfulness in-store and online experiences.

Officially launching on November 6, the festive Disney takeover will include a “truly unmissable” festive façade at Selfridges London, 18 themed windows, and more than 60 brand collaborations, including limited editions of Disney favourites, specially commissioned fashion pieces and unique gift ideas, as well as two bespoke Disney iterations of the iconic Selfridges yellow bag.

André Maeder, chief executive officer at Selfridges Group, said in a statement: "We're full of excitement for this collaboration, bringing Selfridges and Disney together for a Christmas like no other.

“With a shared history of imagination and creativity it's been a joy to dream up something this unique and special, working with some of the world's best storytellers. We can't wait to reveal more and share the magic with our customers."

The activity, which has been more than two years in the making, draws inspiration from Disney’s adage that "you're never too old to be young," and launches within the Selfridges Christmas Shop, which is already open and offering an edit of Disney decorations, including iridescent and mirrored Mickey Mouse motifs, perennial princesses and Tinker Bell, all in bauble form.

Tasia Filippatos, global president of Disney Consumer Products, added: "At Disney, we believe in the enduring power of storytelling to inspire joy, wonder, and connection - especially during the holiday season.

“Our collaboration with Selfridges allows us to share the magic of Disney through imaginative window displays, festive experiences, and unique products - all inspired by the stories that have captured hearts for generations."