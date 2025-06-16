Selfridges to open Formula 1 pop-up

Luxury department store Selfridges is turning its ‘Corner Shop’ pop-up space at its Oxford Street flagship in London into a multi-sensory homage to Formula 1 later this month.

The ‘F1 75 Years in Motion’ pop-up will open on June 23 and offer an immersive experience exploring 75 years of high-octane history through a curated journey, featuring vintage apparel that salutes legendary teams and drivers, coveted memorabilia and F1-inspired art and photography tracing the sport’s cultural impact.

The Selfridges Corner Shop will sell rare F1 pieces, including a vintage Benetton x Autopolis jacket, a bold piece from the golden era of early 1990s Formula 1, and a vintage Ferrari x Magnetti Marelli racing jacket, described as “an incredibly rare find” due to Ferrari limiting the reissuing of this particular style.

As well as rare vintage items, the F1 pop-up will showcase exclusive F1 75 apparel, as well as art and collectables from across the sport’s history.

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer at Formula 1, said in a statement: “75 Years in Motion is a curated celebration of Formula 1’s 75-year legacy - brought to life through vintage pieces, memorabilia, merchandise, art and collectables from across the sport’s history. Fashion has played an integral role in the F1 story over the years, and so launching this exciting first together with Selfridges, a brand with iconic British heritage, felt a natural fit.

“This is more than just a celebration of the sport, but recognition of its cultural significance, where vintage and modern meet to encapsulate our rich, and stylish, story.”