Sephora confirms second UK store in London

Beauty emporium Sephora has confirmed it is opening a second store in the UK at Westfield Stratford City in London.

The second store is expected to open in November and follows the success of Sephora’s return to the UK market with the opening of its Westfield London store in March and dedicated e-commerce and app in October after its purchase and rebranding of Feelunique.

The multi-brand beauty retailer owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton opened a 6,000 square foot unit at Westfield London shopping centre, offering what it calls a “next-generation retail design,” with a beauty playground aimed at enhancing the retail experience for UK consumers.

Full details of the new Westfield Stratford City have yet to be revealed but it is expected to offer similar features, such as exclusive beauty brands to the UK, including Makeup by Mario, Gxve by Gwen Stefani, One/Size by Patrick Starrr, Vegamour, Skinfix, Commodity and its own Sephora Collection.