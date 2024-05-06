Sézane opens second US store in Washington DC

Women's ready-to-wear brand Sézane is continuing to travel the roads of the US to meet its American customers. Following the launch of a short-term base in Austin, Texas, it is now setting up shop in Washington DC.

At the beginning of March, Sézane opened a pop-up store in South Congress, one of Austin's busiest shopping areas. The brand is now turning its attention to the north-west of the US, with a new ephemeral address right in the heart of the historic and trendy Georgetown district, home to the embassy of France, where the brand originates.

In a warm, intimate atmosphere, the boutique showcases the brand's refined range, which includes prints, flared jeans, patent Mary Janes and shoulder bags, among other things. A selection of accessories and decorative objects complete the selection.

Founded in 2013 by Morgane Sézalory, Sézane already operates three of its own stores in the US, situated in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The brand is also present in Italy, the UK and Switzerland.