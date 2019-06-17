Shikhar Dhawan is the new face of innerwear brand V Star. Tying up with Shikhar Dhawan, V Star aims to tap into the opportunity of becoming the ultimate style statement for a sports-loving young crowd. V Star, part of the V Guard group, was established in 1995 and offers innerwear for women, men and children, with bras, panties, camisoles, tights, vests, briefs, trunks, boxers and bloomers. It is a leading innerwear brand in South India and the Middle East. The brand integrates diverse business processes, services and products, unified by a common vision – enriching lifestyles. V Star welcomes changes and keeps reinventing itself for the challenges within a dynamic society and marketplace.

V Star expanded its lifestyle product range by introducing leggings, capris, T-shirts, knitted shorts, track pants, night wear, shape wear and socks. V Star manufactures more than 15 lakhs inner wear and outer wear every month for women, men and children. Employing more than 200 direct employees and more than 1000 indirect employees, the brand has 35 distributors and 3500 dealers in South India alone. V Star has a strong focus on research and development for process improvement, cost reduction and new product development. Only the best fabrics make their way to V Star.

