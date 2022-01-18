Shiseido opens new design and creative company

Japenese beauty brand Shiseido has created a new design and creative company, Shiseido Creative Company.

Effective January 2022, the new Toyko-based subsidiary will be responsible for Shiseido’s total branding communication, from product design development to shopper retail experience, as it looks to create lasting connections through beauty experiences.

In a statement, Shiseido said: “Shiseido Creative is a new company that will design a new beauty for the future while valuing the idea that creativity based on sensitivity will create corporate value, which Shiseido has cultivated since the establishment of its design department in 1916.

“We, at Shiseido Creative, have defined our purpose, which expresses our engagement with society and our raison d’etre, as to bring inspiration to the world by believing in the power of beauty and creativity and aim to bring brands and people together, creating experiences to enjoy beauty and enriching people’s hearts and minds.”

To launch the new company, the beauty brand also unveiled the Shiseido Creative Company logo, which showcases an image of a sail stretched “to catch the wind of the new era”.