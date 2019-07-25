ShopClues to sell Miniso’s products, move to boost retail in small towns

E-commerce platform ShopClues will use its tie up with Japanese-themed value lifestyle brand Miniso to increase sales and expand into Tier III and IV locations. ShopClues will now sell Miniso products on its multi-brand e-commerce platform following a partnership between the two businesses. ShopClues will retail products from five of Miniso’s product categories including bags and luggage, beauty, fragrances, homeware, and kitchenware.

As a brand, ShopClues has always been focused on partnering with the right aggregators to give our customers an expansive and diverse product range at affordable prices.Its core strength lies in serving value-seeking customers from metros and far-flung parts of the country. This association with Miniso is in sync with its brand strategy to ensure that everybody across the country has access to products that are affordable and stylish. Miniso also partnered Snapdeal last month for online sales. By partnering ShopClues, Miniso is increasingly following an omni-channel approach in India. Miniso considers India among the top five contributors to its global revenue. The brand currently has 110 stores across India and plans to open another 60 stores this year.