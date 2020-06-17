Shopify highlights Black-owned businesses on ‘Shop’ app

Shopify has announced that it will be making a change to its mobile shopping assistant ‘Shop’ to spotlight Black-owned businesses.

“Shopify’s mission has always been to help all people - no matter their race, religion, gender, sexuality or otherwise - achieve independence by making it easier to start, run and grow a business,” Shopify said in a statement on its website. “We are committed to elevating the awareness of Black-owned businesses to support more voices in entrepreneurship, democratize commerce and reduce barriers to starting a business for everyone.”

The Shop app’s landing page has been redesigned to include a black box entitled “Shop Black-owned Businesses”. By clicking on “Explore Shops”, consumers can browse the spotlighted businesses, such as the brands BLK MKT Vintage, Coco and Breezy Eyewear and Golde. Through this feature, Black-owned businesses will be able to reach new consumers, engagement and support.

Shopify added: “As more Black-owned businesses opt-in to be featured, we’re excited to surface even more of their stories and products. Shop will continue to evolve the experience to present a diversity of voices that reflects our mission to make commerce better for everyone.”

Earlier this month, in support of Black communities amid the ongoing protests against racial injustice, the Canadian e-commerce company made a donation totaling one million dollars to NAACP, Black Health Alliance Canada and Campaign Zero.