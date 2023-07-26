Shopify launches first AI-powered commerce assistant

E-commerce provider Shopify has announced a wide array of updates in its Summer '23 Edition, with AI at its core. In a statement the company said the primary focus of these updates is to empower merchants with heightened productivity, creativity, and capabilities, marking the dawn of a new era in commerce.

Among the highlights of the Summer '23 Edition is Sidekick, an AI-enabled commerce assistant tailored exclusively for business owners on the Shopify platform. This tool enables entrepreneurs to engage in conversations with Sidekick, igniting the creative process, elevating store quality, optimising workflow, and facilitating more intelligent business decisions.

Further enhancing the merchant experience is Shopify Magic, a suite of AI-enabled features seamlessly integrated across the platform. Notable features include AI-generated, personalised FAQ responses for individual stores, instant generation of blog posts for holidays and campaigns, and captivating commerce-oriented emails that are thoughtfully optimised.

Shopify has also introduced Marketplace Connect, which enables merchants to directly sell on major marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, and Walmart from within the Shopify ecosystem. This streamlined app significantly simplifies the management of multiple sales channels, optimizing order fulfillment, inventory management, and product listings.