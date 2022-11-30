Shopify reveals new records for Black Friday Cyber Monday with 7.5 billion dollars in sales

Shopify merchants saw Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) sales soar to 7.5 billion dollars, the highest on record.

High street and in-person shopping grew 24 percent with POS sales made by Shopify UK merchants, but it was mobile shopping that saw 75 percent of transactions versus 25 percent on desktop.

Fashion was the top category, followed by health and beauty. UK merchants saw 24 percent of sales in other countries, powering cross-border shopping.

In a statement Shopify said “Intentional shoppers seek the right deals as the cost of living bites. Retailers are capturing consumers interest with the right products at the right time - at its peak, merchants on Shopify saw sales of 3.5 milliondollars per minute.”

London crowned top selling city globally with more orders for London-based merchants than any other city including those in the US. The average cart price in the UK was 66.28 pounds and the number of UK consumers purchasing from Shopify merchants this year has grown by 23.2 percent compared to 2021.

“This year, Black Friday Cyber Monday showed us once again that consumers are voting with their wallets to support the independent brands they love,” said Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify. “We saw record level shopping happening across all channels this weekend, proving businesses that meet their customers where they are, whether that’s online or in-person, will earn their loyalty in return.”