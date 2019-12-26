Shoppers Stop opens another store in Kolkata

Shoppers Stop’s has opened another store in Kolkata, its sixth in the metro. The store is spread across three floors with a retail space of approximately 26,000 sq. ft. The store has on-trend fashion merchandise from private and exclusive labels, including masstige to premium beauty brands. It houses women’s and men’s private and exclusive brands, footwear, beauty, fragrance and home adornment brands. Customers can look forward to the latest brand offerings across different categories. To emphasise on the diversity of products and categories in the store, and to give the customer intuitive orientation at the same time, each department such as apparels, beauty, fashion accessories and home among others has been designed as a distinct neighborhood. Even the trial rooms are designed especially for the category they are servicing with the use of interesting forms and graphics.

With this, Kolkata has six Shoppers Stop stores. Shoppers Stop aspires to be a bridge to luxury brand. Established in 1991, the Indian lifestyle brand is spread across 86 department stores in over 40 cities, and also operates premium home concept stores. Shoppers Stop offers the services of a personal shopper to assist customers with shopping services. Over the last couple of years, private brands have helped the company notch good growth and revenues and 12 percent of the company’s overall sales come through private brands.