Shoppers Stop plans 50 new stores across India

Shoppers Stop aims to open around 50 stores in India and continue to renovate and improve customer experience in its existing stores driven by technology. The brand has earmarked around Rs 200 crore investment for expansion this year. Half of this has been allotted for improving facilities in current stores and around half for opening new establishments.

This season, the retailer launched a number of exclusive brands and private labels. This includes the women’s sustainable ethnic wear brand Back to Earth which retails kurtas, separates, and accessories. The retailer also tied up with Jones New York to retail women’s western wear and with French Connection for menswear. Shoppers Stop has also launched the line Glam with Disha Patani as a celebrity endorsement.

The retailer has decided to split its stores into two categories, one to focus on premium brands and one to cater to a younger audience, with store location deciding which type of store the brand will create.