Shoppers Stop sales propelled by personnel shopping service

Almost 15 percent of Shoppers Stop’s sales are from personal shoppers. The retailer provides shoppers with a great personal shopping experience. The starting point was to have a personal shopping service and the customer affinity to this has helped. Shoppers Stop has set up a design studio and testing labs, which have shrunk the time between design to shop floor. The merchandise has been improved in terms of on-trend and the quality of its private brands. The studio was ready a few months ago and collections will start coming in from spring/summer 20. Currently, Shoppers Stop is working with 40 designers.

A renovation program is going on simultaneously with a store opening program. Shoppers Stop believes in keeping the chain modern. The chain has the largest legacy, being one of the oldest retailers in India. That is why each year Shoppers Stop spends on the opening of new stores and also on the renovation of others. Along with that it regularly spends on technology updates. A new store format has been launched, according to which a store in a metro will be somewhere between 40,000 sq ft to 60,000 sq.ft. There will be a big emphasis on beauty and children.