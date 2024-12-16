Shopping malls see comeback in pre-holiday surge

U.S. shopping mall foot traffic delivered a robust performance in November, signalling a potential renaissance for brick-and-mortar retail that could extend into the December shopping season, according to the latest industry data.

The revival is particularly noteworthy for indoor shopping centres, which registered a 6.4 percent year-over-year increase in visitor numbers, according to Placer.ai. Open-air shopping complexes and outlet malls also demonstrated resilience, with 4.8 percent and 3.8 percent traffic growth respectively.

The data suggests consumer behaviour is transcending digital shopping trends, noting a pre-Black Friday momentum, with malls experiencing heightened visitor engagement in the week leading up to the retail event.

Black Friday weekend emerged as the key shopping moment, with all mall formats surpassing last year's performance. Indoor malls and open-air centres not only exceeded 2023 figures but also surpassed pre-pandemic visitation levels – a symbolic triumph for physical retail.

Fashion industry observers will find particular interest in the subtle shift towards experiential shopping. The numbers imply that consumers are seeking more than transactional experiences, craving the tactile and social dimensions of in-person retail that no online platform can replicate.

Now in the critical December shopping period, these November trends hint at a potentially buoyant holiday retail landscape. Designers, brands, and retailers will be watching closely to see if this momentum carries through the festive season.

The data underscores while digital shopping continues to grow, the allure of wandering through a curated mall, experiencing products firsthand, and enjoying the ambient spectacle of holiday retail remains highly desirable.