SilkFred creates new shopping experience for its consumers

London fashion startup, SilkFred, has launched a new app for its customers in the iOS App Store.

The fashion retailer was the first website to create the categories, ‘jeans and a nice top’ and ‘perfect for breastfeeding’, and it has now created an app to help customers find outfits based on events and users’ interests.

The app which was originally meant to launch 1 April, had to be postponed due to Covid-19, it was developed by the company’s team.

SilkFred has more than 600 brands on its site and 800,000 followers on their social media sites, they wanted to create an app for their users to give a simpler shopping experience.

Emma Watkinson, CEO and co-founder of SilkFred, said in a statement: “We are known for our catwalk and tutorial videos on social media and customers love that we help them with what to wear, how to wear, and where to wear.

“So we decided to build an entire journey around shopping through our video content. There’s so much noise out there and we wanted our app to take the headache out of finding that perfect outfit."

The company has revealed they are working on an Android app and releasing it to their international customers soon.