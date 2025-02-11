Simon Property to transform Smith Haven Mall

Simon Property, which owns shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations across North America, Europe and Asia, has announced a multi-million-dollar investment project at Smith Haven Mall on Long Island.

Located in Lake Grove and St. James, New York, the Smith Haven Mall is the main shopping destination for Long Island and currently houses more than 130 stores, including fashion and beauty retailers such as Primark, Mango, H&M, Aerie, Forever21, and Sephora.

The mall's redevelopment will begin this summer and is expected to be completed in 2026. It will include several new marquee retailers, dining destinations, an outdoor plaza, and upgraded amenities throughout the property.

Once upgraded, the mall will include fashion retailer Zara, which has signed up to open a “massive new space” in 2026 near Center Court. It will be Zara's first location in Eastern Long Island.

Smith Haven Mall renovation plans Credits: Simon

As well as new retailers and dining options, the redevelopment project will also feature improvements to the exterior and interior of the property, including adding a “park-like” green outdoor plaza featuring new landscaping and seating areas. The exterior will also be repainted and the signage, entryways and floors refreshed.

Mark Silvestri, president of development at Simon, said in a statement: "At Simon, we are committed to making significant investments across our portfolio to ensure that our centres continue to deliver exceptional customer experiences for today's shoppers."