Simons opens first Toronto department store

Simons, Canada's oldest private, family-owned business known for its accessible fashion, has opened its first store in the Greater Toronto Area at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre, with a second location set to open at the Eaton Centre later this year.

The move marks Simons’ 18th store, as the retailer continues its national expansion to support the future of Canadian retail, as well as the Ontario market, building on the success of its first store in the region at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga in 2016.

Simons, which was founded in 1840 by John Simons in Quebec City, currently has ten locations in Quebec, including the company's head office in Quebec City, three in Alberta, one in British Columbia, one in Nova Scotia, and soon four in Ontario.

Simons opens at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto Credits: Simons

In a statement, Simons said the first two new locations opening in the Toronto in 2025, including the Yorkdale store is part of a broader investment of nearly 100 million dollars in the Greater Toronto Area, which will add 400 new employment opportunities to the region, in response to “consistent growth” in the Ontario market, as well as across Canada.

This comes just months after Simons’ biggest competitor, Toronto-based Hudson’s Bay, filed for bankruptcy, citing the current sector-wide challenges facing retail, including the rising cost of living and the weakening Canadian dollar, as well as post-pandemic shifts in shopping patterns and the ongoing trade tensions with the US, including the new and wide-ranging tariffs on exports to the US.

Bernard Leblanc, president and chief executive of Simons, said in a statement: "What a pleasure it is to open our doors in Toronto and become part of such a vibrant, creative, and diverse community.

"This milestone represents many years in the making. Our Yorkdale store reflects our commitment to creativity, design, esteemed service, purpose, community and connection. Because, at Simons, we believe our spaces are more than just places to shop - they are places to discover, to be inspired, and to engage with fashion, Canadian art, and design. We're excited to build meaningful relationships in this dynamic city and welcome both Torontonians and visitors to experience Simons' exceptional customer service."

Simons opens at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto Credits: Simons

Canadian retailer Simons continues expansion in Ontario

The two-storey, 118,000-square-foot space in the Yorkdale Shopping Centre has been designed in collaboration with Gensler Design, Lemay Michaud Architecture and Reliance Construction, guided by the theme of ‘Perennial Ephemera,’ a concept inspired by natural cycles of light, growth, and transformation.

From layout to lighting, every detail has been designed with the customer in mind, “to feel open, warm and welcoming while supporting shoppers' journeys through curated style environments,” as it looks to reinforce its nationwide presence as a premier fashion retailer with a “thoughtfully curated shopping experiences and exceptional customer service”.

Simons opens at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto Credits: Simons

It aims to offer “an unparalleled and uniquely Canadian shopping experience,” explains Simons, with personalised service and curated speciality shopping opportunities, including Canadian-designed exclusive collections for men, women, and home. This is highlighted with each collection presented and organised in separate, boutique-style zones, alongside a range of well-known brands and designer pieces that complement Canadian labels and art to inspire an exceptional shopping experience.

The Yorkdale store offers Simons’ exclusive private brands, including Twik, Icône, Contemporaine, Miiyu, Le 31, Djab, i.FiV5 and Simons Maison, offering style at multiple price points for women, men, and home. In addition, the store features the Édito department, a boutique-style selection of nationally recognised brands and top designer names, alongside a curated selection of Canadian artisans through Fabrique 1840, the online platform dedicated to celebrating and supporting creativity, culture, community, and craftsmanship.

Simons Yorkdale store places experience-led by product and purpose at the heart of the design

Simons opens at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto Credits: Simons

Commenting on the design, Leblanc added: "As with all Simons locations, art plays a vital role in shaping the in-store experience. Fashion is art, and we see art as the ultimate connector, enabling our customers to meaningfully engage with one another and their surroundings. The design and construction of our stores are often influenced by the local works we feature, and Yorkdale is no exception."

At Yorkdale, that focus comes to life through the ‘Walk of Frames,’ an interactive art path, featuring 40 works by 24 artists, designed to spark connection, foster community and create a sensory experience. Each art station is numbered and paired with a QR code, offering shoppers the opportunity to learn about each artist and explore the stories behind their work.

In addition, Simons has collaborated with the renowned Montreal-based visual effects creative company Rodeo FX, known for its work on TV shows ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Stranger Things’, on a trio of immersive digital installations that invigorate both the store's exterior and interior.

The ‘Solarium’ scenographic is an exterior installation visible from Yorkdale Road, where animated fabric gently moves through air and light. The installation is inspired by sunrooms to evoke stillness and warmth, while exploring the interplay of nature and architecture in a quiet, meditative gesture. The ‘Forest Diorama’ is positioned above the store's main entrance and offers a layered, transparent LED art piece that places mannequins in a shifting seasonal forest.

The final immersive display, ‘Fabric of Life,’ is located just inside the entrance and showcases a dynamic LED animation that weaves blooming botanicals into a visual metaphor for growth and transformation.

Simons opens at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto Credits: Simons

Daniel Fournier, executive chair at Oxford Properties, which owns Yorkdale, added: "We're proud to partner with Simons to open its doors for the first time in Toronto. This is an important milestone for both our businesses, and we congratulate the entire team at Simons on their ongoing success and expansion.

“Simons is a true Canadian success story, and its fresh and dynamic retailing approach will add even more to our already high-quality offering at Yorkdale and will undoubtedly resonate with our customers."