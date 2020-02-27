Single ropes in Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has signed up as the brand ambassador for men’s wear brand Single. The is brand from fashion retailer Universal Sportsbiz offers T-shirt styles such as typo tees, omber, tie and dye and pop color tees, denims, joggers, shorts and easy casual shirts. The target is young men who like to look their best without trying too hard. Single is available online on fashion platform Myntra and offline at Shoppers Stop and Central stores across India. The brand embodies Ranbir Kapoor’s sense of style and at the same time gives every man the opportunity to up their style quotient while becoming the cynosure of all eyes.

Universal Sportsbiz, founded in 2012, is backed by the cricketer and celebrity Sachin Tendulkar and owns a number of sports apparel brands including Wrogn which it launched in 2015. Other apparel brands include the women’s wear brands MsTaken and Imara. Imara is for women and promoted by Shraddha Kapoor. Collections at Imara include tops, kurtas, sets, bottoms and a wide range of ethnic wear. Wrogn is promoted by Virat Kohli and is designed to attract young men, who have the courage to make their own choices in their lives. Universal Sportsbiz has an etailing platform, Collectabillia, which sources and sells sports memorabilia and autographed merchandise of iconic players.