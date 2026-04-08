Skechers launches debut Proto hologram retail experience in Los Angeles

Footwear and apparel brand Skechers has launched its debut permanent proto hologram retail experience at its Manhattan Beach store in Los Angeles.

The experience sees Skechers brand ambassador Howie Mandel ‘brought to life’ via an interactive, immersive 3D hologram installation.

Said to be among the first permanent proto-hologram installations to open in a footwear retail environment, the experience sees Skechers introducing a new avenue for in-store storytelling. Customers can interact with a life-size hologram of Mandel, take a “proto selfie” with him, and access a special promotion.

Howie Mandel at Proto Hologram launch in Skechers Manhattan Beach Store Credits: Skechers

The 3D hologram launch is said to link back to the start of Mandel’s partnership with Skechers, as prior to becoming a brand ambassador, Mandel walked into a Skechers store, took a selfie, and joked he should get a discount for representing the brand. That joke turned into a partnership, and shoppers can relive that moment by taking their own selfie with Mandel's hologram.

Combining entertainment, technology, and retail in one, the hologram installation is another example of how brands and retailers are experimenting with new technologies to turn physical stores into engaging, tech-powered experiences. According to Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, the new 3D hologram installation is just the beginning, and he hopes to see it rolled out to thousands of Skechers stores.

Proto Hologram launch in Skechers Manhattan Beach Store Credits: Skechers

“We love technology. Skechers is a technology company, so it makes sense for us to pioneer new technologies,” said Greenberg at the launch event. “Retail is theater, and we’re excited about how technology can enhance it. The proto is just the beginning of what this technology and other personalities can do.”

The Proto hologram OS is capable of complicated AI-powered interactions, and brand ambassadors can also appear live inside the Proto unit, interacting with shoppers in real time, while AI avatars can hold conversations in any language. Other brands that have previously used in-store holograms to create unique, immersive experiences include Nike and Puma.