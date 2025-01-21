Skechers opens world's first Performance Flagship store in Canada

Footwear and apparel brand Skechers has opened its first-ever Performance store in Canada. A new retail format offering customers an immersive experience, the store includes half-courts where customers can try out the brand’s latest products across several categories, including basketball, running, golf, soccer, and pickleball.

An experiential destination at West Edmonton Mall, the new 7,500 square foot plus flagship store features an expansive sales floor, one of the largest among Skechers concept stores worldwide. With large LED screens throughout the store, the flagship store also has a half-sized pickleball and a half-sized basketball court for customers to experience the products firsthand.

Skechers half-sized basketball court in debut Performance store Credits: Skechers

“With the world’s elite pros wearing our shoes from the court to the pitch, mound, and green, our retail stores’ innovative performance products have become a magnet for athletes who want game-changing products with essential comfort—and the time has come to launch a new play,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, in a statement.

“Our new performance store offers competitors at every level the complete experience: from our largest-ever offering of performance footwear, apparel, and accessories to Skechers specialists and educators for our diverse sports technologies and courts where consumers can discover how our product performs without ever leaving the store.”

Half-sized pickleball courts in world's first Skechers Performance store Credits: Skechers

Next to the dedicated courts and sales area for pickleball and basketball, customers can also experience Skechers products for golf, football, soccer, running, training, walking, and hiking. “Edmonton's vibrant sports culture and passion for hosting year-round athletic events make it the perfect home for Skechers’ first performance destination and as the second largest mall in North America, West Edmonton Mall is a massive draw that will attract all walks of life to this exciting new concept,” said David Beecroft, country manager of Skechers Canada.

Partnering with NHL legend and media personality Paul Bissonnette to mark the opening of the new flagship store, Beecroft added: “Paul’s an avid sports fan, and his presence at our opening event has attracted his fans and fellow enthusiasts, who are excited to see how much we’re investing in the performance space and how much our product can elevate their game.”