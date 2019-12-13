Skechers retail expansion plans include opening 500 stores across India

Skechers India plans to set up 500 stores across India in the next few years. These stores will be set up in Tier II and III cities. The brand also plans to foray into athleisure wear this year.

Known as a global leader in footwear, Skechers has designed over 3,000 styles for men, women, and children. The brand was launched in India around 8 years ago and has over 260 stores across the country now. It has beyond footwear and has introduced apparels and accessories in almost every category. The brand is currently present across major online portals in India. It recently launched its oen website for India which will make almost all its products available through-out retail channels.

Skechers also initiated the second edition of the Skechers Performance Mumbai Walkathon to educate people about the importance of walking and incorporating the idea of staying fit in their day-to-day activities. The brand’s objective was to bring the city together to promote fitness as a culture only on by encouraging professional athletes but beginners as well. More than 6,500 people participated in the Walkathon and it helped us connect with our consumers on a deeper level.