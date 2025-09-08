Skims expands global reach with debut store in Mexico

Skims, the shapewear, underwear and swimwear brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, has opened its first permanent store in Mexico, located in the Artz Pedregal shopping centre in Mexico City.

In a statement, Skims said the debut store in the country marks a “significant milestone” in its worldwide growth, as it continues to introduce its “unique in-store experience to an international market”.

The opening in Mexico City marks the first in a series of planned openings across Mexico and Latin America, added the brand, as it looks to meet “the growing demand from its global community”.

Skims store in Artz Pedregal shopping centre, Mexico City Credits: Skims

Grede, co-founder and chief executive of Skims, said: “Opening our first Skims store in Mexico, located in the vibrant heart of Mexico City, marks a pivotal moment in our global expansion. Mexico City’s rich cultural heritage, dynamic energy, and thriving creative scene make it the perfect place to introduce our retail experience in Latin America.

“This milestone reflects our commitment to building meaningful connections with customers worldwide while staying true to the values of creativity and inclusivity that have driven Skims from the start.”

Skims store in Artz Pedregal shopping centre, Mexico City Credits: Skims

The design of the store has been created to embody the Skims aesthetic with a bold architectural approach that balances “strength and softness” by combining exaggerated curved openings with monolithic geometric shapes.

The store showcases Skims' bestselling collections, including Fits Everybody, Cotton Rib, Cotton Jersey, Cotton Fleece, and Soft Lounge, as well as carrying pieces from Skims Mens, such as Cotton Brief Packs, Cotton T-Shirts, and Fleece Lounge essentials.

Skims store in Artz Pedregal shopping centre, Mexico City Credits: Skims