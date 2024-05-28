Skims Mens arrives in London at End.

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and swimwear brand Skims, which expanded into menswear in October 2023, has launched its first UK retail space for its Skims Mens line with a pop-up in End.’s flagship in London.

The Skims Mens pop-up is positioned on End.’s first floor and allows British consumers to shop the menswear label’s best-selling underwear and foundations, including the signature Cotton and Stretch collections, featuring briefs, boxer shorts, vests and T-shirts.

Jens Grede, chief executive and co-founder at Skims, said in a statement: Since the launch of Skims Mens, we have been envisioning the customer experience in physical retail around the globe.

“Like Skims, End. is known for sitting at the intersection of culture and style, with a very loyal community following. We’re grateful for the partnership and look forward to bringing our worlds together.”

Skims Mens pop-up at End. Credits: Skims Mens

Skims Mens launch at End. is part of the brand’s focus on international expansion and work to reach and acquire new consumers beyond its direct audience. Within the past year in London, Skims unveiled a Swim pop-up experience at The Corner Shop in Selfridges last June and opened all-new curated shop-in-shop experiences at Selfridges and Harrods.

In addition, Skims has also teased the opening of its first freestanding stores in Europe, including in London.

Robert Norton, chief commercial officer of Skims, added: “Skims Mens launch at End. is a merging of two brands focused on a new generation of consumers in London.

“End. has a reputation for delivering incredible community-led, conceptual experiences that are not only focused on the consumer shopping journey but simultaneously helping to shape culture, which aligns seamlessly with Skims values.”